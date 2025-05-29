MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $6.61 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $189.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

