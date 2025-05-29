Short Interest in Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Decreases By 62.6%

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the April 30th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enzolytics Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 8,614,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,249. Enzolytics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Enzolytics

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

