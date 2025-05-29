Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $340.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.27.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.25. 395,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,095. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 66.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 675,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 47.8% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

