Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in May

Posted by on May 29th, 2025

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the April 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

EXCOF stock remained flat at $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

About Exco Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.