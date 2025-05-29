Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in May

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the April 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
EXCOF stock remained flat at $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.
