Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Trimmed by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Oracle by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,743,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $163.97 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.61. The stock has a market cap of $458.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.