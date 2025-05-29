Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,268 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $412.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.51 and its 200-day moving average is $399.36. The firm has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.