Polymath Price Down 3.2% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $100.93 million and $3,649.23 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00089011 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11215215 USD and is up 78.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $4,297.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.