Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $131,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Netflix were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $1,208.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,050.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $969.04. The stock has a market cap of $514.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.79.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total transaction of $764,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,348 shares of company stock valued at $139,087,908 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

