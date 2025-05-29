Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $196.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

