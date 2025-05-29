Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 28th

UnitedHealth Group, Coinbase Global, and Salesforce are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, investment managers and brokerage houses—whose primary businesses involve lending, underwriting, asset management and financial advisory services. Investors in financial stocks gain exposure to the profits generated by interest rate spreads, fee‐based services and trading activities. Because their earnings are closely tied to economic cycles and interest‐rate movements, these stocks can be more sensitive to changes in monetary policy and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,669,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,457. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.04. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168,033. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.58 and a 200-day moving average of $246.56.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $275.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.00. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

