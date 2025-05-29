Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $9.49 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. American Express makes up 3.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,593. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $293.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

