Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,782.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,431 shares of company stock worth $79,162,548 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $468.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 919.29, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.84 and a 200 day moving average of $382.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.43.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

