Top Music Stocks To Follow Now – May 28th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks (also called stock music) are collections of pre-produced, royalty-free tracks and compositions available for licensing in films, commercials, podcasts and other multimedia projects. They provide an affordable and time-saving alternative to commissioning original scores by offering a catalog of ready-to-use music under standardized licensing terms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,468,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,127,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.54.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.89. 15,214,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,889,746. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average of $208.73.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,489,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,988,357. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $661.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,839. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.30. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $671.24. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.52. 3,090,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,016,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.46. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

