Park National Corp OH Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $718.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $782.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

