Pax Dollar (USDP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $822,732.16

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $73.17 million and approximately $822,732.16 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 73,223,449 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

