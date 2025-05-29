Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the April 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Tema Oncology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Tema Oncology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tema Oncology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tema Oncology ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 517,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 118,328 shares during the last quarter.

Tema Oncology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CANC opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Tema Oncology ETF has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90.

About Tema Oncology ETF

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

