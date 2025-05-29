Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,686.85 or 0.02479962 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $324.37 billion and $27.48 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00021421 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00006484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,724,829 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has initially gained recognition through initial coin offerings (ICOs).”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.