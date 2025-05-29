The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

Shares of GS stock opened at $608.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

