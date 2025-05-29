Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 342 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.06.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4%

Waste Management stock opened at $237.14 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $239.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.58. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $4,303,870.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,158,100.47. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total value of $29,135.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,045.36. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,947 shares of company stock worth $20,536,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

