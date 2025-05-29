Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the April 30th total of 31,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Roma Green Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROMA opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Roma Green Finance has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

