Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the April 30th total of 31,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Roma Green Finance Stock Performance
NASDAQ ROMA opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Roma Green Finance has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.
About Roma Green Finance
