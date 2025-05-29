Beacon Wealthcare LLC Sells 278 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.1% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.10 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.02. The company has a market cap of $440.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

