California State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.61 Million Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 509,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,433 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $38,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.60.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

