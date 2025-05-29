A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 571,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,329% from the average session volume of 39,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

A.I.S. Resources Stock Down 25.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$612,645.43, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.18.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and exploiting natural resource properties. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. The company also purchases and sells EV battery materials. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

