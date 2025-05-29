Top Apparel Stocks To Consider – May 28th

Abercrombie & Fitch, GameStop, PDD, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, DICK’S Sporting Goods, and Walmart are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventory of garments and clothing accessories that retailers, wholesalers or manufacturers hold for sale. They encompass a range of items—such as shirts, pants, coats and accessories—in various sizes, colors and styles. Effective management of apparel stocks helps businesses meet customer demand while minimizing excess inventory and associated costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

NYSE ANF traded up $14.93 on Wednesday, reaching $92.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,183,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.63. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANF

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,846,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,924,708. GameStop has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.20 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.17. 8,085,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,038,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.58. 981,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,200. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $401.58 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,016.07. The stock had a trading volume of 468,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,823. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $788.20 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $977.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $973.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $450.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,231. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKS

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $97.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,805,378. The company has a market cap of $778.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. Walmart has a 12-month low of $64.16 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Further Reading