Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,852,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.44.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE RSG opened at $254.08 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $255.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.12 and a 200-day moving average of $226.65. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

