Adirondack Trust Co. Has $672,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Melius Research set a $110.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

