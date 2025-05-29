Franchise Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ventas comprises about 0.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE VTR opened at $64.34 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Ventas’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,467.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $3,165,794.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,413,086.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,394 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,529. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.