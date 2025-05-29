226 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $224.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

