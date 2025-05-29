Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 197.1% from the April 30th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 36,617.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $146.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.