Kera Capital Partners Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $322.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.