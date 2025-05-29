Short Interest in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Rises By 336.7%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a growth of 336.7% from the April 30th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of QYLG stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

