Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.