Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Posts Earnings Results

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

LON RKH opened at GBX 52.95 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of £423.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26,901.54, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 58.01 ($0.78).

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.