Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Posts Earnings Results

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
LON RKH opened at GBX 52.95 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of £423.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26,901.54, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 58.01 ($0.78).
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rockhopper Exploration
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Target’s Big Bet: Is It a Cheap Stock or a Value Trap?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- NVIDIA Will Set a New High Soon, Then Keep Rallying, Here’s Why
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Goodyear Stock Surges 28% in 2025: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.