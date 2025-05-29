Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 570.8% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

PTF opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $385.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $80.92.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.