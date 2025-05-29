Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCI. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSCI opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $103.54 and a one year high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

