Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

TEVA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

