Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $242.36 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.20. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

