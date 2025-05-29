Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.70. The stock has a market cap of $226.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.