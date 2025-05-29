MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 1,821 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, Members Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $316.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.31. The company has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $275.01 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.14.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

