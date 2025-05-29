Avant Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.8% of Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.29 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.