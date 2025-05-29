Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Releases Earnings Results

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 107.54 ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Capital Gearing had a net margin of 255.48% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Capital Gearing Stock Up 0.2%

LON CGT opened at GBX 4,815 ($64.87) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £895.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.23. Capital Gearing has a 12-month low of GBX 4,620 ($62.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,890 ($65.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,793.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,797.96.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller took over as the investment manager of the Company in 1982 and has held that position through to today. Since 1982 the Company has delivered amongst the best returns of any London listed investment trust, with notably few periods of negative performance

Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.

