Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Releases Earnings Results

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 107.54 ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Capital Gearing had a net margin of 255.48% and a return on equity of 5.25%.
Capital Gearing Stock Up 0.2%
LON CGT opened at GBX 4,815 ($64.87) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £895.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.23. Capital Gearing has a 12-month low of GBX 4,620 ($62.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,890 ($65.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,793.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,797.96.
Capital Gearing Company Profile
Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.
