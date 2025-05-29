Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $377.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.04 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Triumph Group stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGI. Barclays downgraded Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 63,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

