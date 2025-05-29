Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Posts Earnings Results

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Odyssean Investment Trust had a net margin of 186.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7%

LON:OIT opened at GBX 149.50 ($2.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £200.30 million, a PE ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 0.75. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 181.50 ($2.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 144.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Odyssean Investment Trust

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Richard King acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,416 ($5,949.08). Also, insider Arabella Cecil bought 4,022 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £5,067.72 ($6,827.05). 15.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Odyssean Investment Trust Company Profile

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

