Best Fertilizer Stocks To Research – May 26th

Union Pacific, CSX, and Norfolk Southern are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the volumes of plant‐nutrient products—such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium blends—held in storage by manufacturers, distributors or farmers at a given point in time. Monitoring these stocks helps stakeholders gauge supply availability, anticipate price movements and plan agricultural production to meet crop nutrient requirements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.18. 3,227,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.00 and a 200-day moving average of $233.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.82. 21,148,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,943,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.30. 1,414,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.14 and a 200-day moving average of $241.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Featured Stories