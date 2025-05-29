Taiko (TAIKO) Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Taiko has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges. Taiko has a total market cap of $89.40 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,166,930 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,166,930.27316965 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.71440151 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $11,009,236.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

