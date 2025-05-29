Marotta Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 1,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Ireland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EIRL opened at $65.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.