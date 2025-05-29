Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 164 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,416.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $506,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 10.1%

MTUM opened at $230.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $234.46. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

