Franchise Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 7 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. NVR makes up approximately 0.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,277,825,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of NVR by 116,808.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,528,000 after acquiring an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $118,087,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NVR opened at $7,014.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,154.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7,774.45. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

