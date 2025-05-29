Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $269.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $213.26 and a 1-year high of $280.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

