X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday. Approximately 85,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session's volume of 95,929 shares.The stock last traded at $17.37 and had previously closed at $17.27.

X Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $716.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%.

X Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of X Financial

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. X Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned 0.10% of X Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company's stock.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Featured Stories

